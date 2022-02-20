Lagos govt shuts school where teacher flogged 2-year-old 24 strokes of cane

The Lagos State government has closed down Unic Vilos Montessori Nursery and Primary School, Maza Maza in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state over the flogging of a two-year-old pupil, Cherish Ohamadike, by her teacher who inflicted injury on her back.

The two-year-old pupil was said to have received 24 strokes of the cane from her teacher just because she could not recite English alphabets and the incident generated an uproar, particularly among parents who condemned the action and described it as an act of wickedness.

It was the small girl’s niece, who identified himself as Waka Waka Tailor that broke the news in his Twitter handle, @wakawakatailor, penultimate Friday and also posted the girl’s injured body.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo ordered the closure at the weekend.

According to her, the ministry ordered the closure of the school because the case is within the context of informal education as the victim is still a toddle and the school was also operating without government approval.

Speaking through the head of the public affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal, on Sunday, the commissioner said the rest of the case was being handled by the state Ministry of Justice, the Domestic Violence Unit and the Ministry of Youths and Social Development.

She said the state government is frown at domestic violence of any type and would not take it lightly with anyone caught in such an act no matter how highly placed the person may be.

