Lagos govt set to reopen economy

The Lagos State Government would soon embark on the ‘Register-to-Open Initiative’ toward the gradual reopening of the economy in the state.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, told journalists in Ikeja on Sunday that the exercise was in compliance with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directives toward reopening of the economy, especially religious and social centres.

He said that consultations were ongoing with all stakeholders in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He noted that upon registration, a verification process would be carried out to ensure adequate space management was put in place across the various centres.

Mojola said that the processes would also guarantee that social distancing, hygiene and safety measures were maintained across all religious and social centres.

“A committee has been set up by Gov. Sanwo-Olu, headed by the Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, consisting of other ministries including, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Home Affairs.

“The other ministries are Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, Economic Planning and Budget to ensure that the process of reopening was done effortlessly.

“The commission has met with various stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sectors and will be engaging more stakeholders in the coming week on the best approach to the gradual reopening of the economy and registration of entities within the various sectors.

“The process is not tedious and time-consuming, it takes into account all religious centres, event centres, gyms, night clubs, bars, lounges, spars, cinemas, restaurants, etc,” Mojola said.

He appealed for a collective effort by all stakeholders to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and urged residents to cooperate with the government in adhering to all safety guidelines.

NAN

