Lagos govt seeks collaboration to sustain govt owned estates

THE Lagos State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, has encouraged residents of state government-owned housing estates in the Ikorodu area to participate and collaborate with the ministry to create a more sustainable and livable environment for all.

Toriola said this at a forum organised for residents of state government-owned housing estates in Ikorodu held at Ayangule Jubilee Housing Estate, Ikorodu.

He stated that the forum was organised to address specific issues such as estate maintenance, security, estate development, waste management, and environmental sustainability.

The permanent secretary, who stressed the importance of residents’ participation, expressed gratitude for their contributions, expertise, and commitment.

He emphasised the importance of the forum as a platform for collaboration in line with the THEMES+ agenda, which prioritises inclusivity.

Toriola highlighted the importance of residents’ feedback and input, emphasising that it would help shape strategies and improve services.

He assured residents to forward their report complaints or issues and feedback through Scan the QR code for an efficient response.

Toriola also advised transparency and inclusivity in decision-making, adding that they can forward their feedback on issues to all the Ministry’s social media handles or forward a letter to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Alausa-Ikeja.

He said the government was committed to improving residents’ quality of life through investments in infrastructure, amenities, and services.

Meanwhile, the state has announced the immediate suspension of Planning Approvals along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide.

He said that the suspension of planning approvals along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road was necessary to address the impacts of the project on the state’s Physical Development Plans in the area.

According to him, the project had significantly impacted the just concluded Ode-Omi Action Area Plan as well as the ongoing Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan that are at various stages of preparation.

“As a result of the effects of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on our Development Plans, it is germane to review the situation on ground and align it with the Development Plans to forestall any further distortion now or in the nearest future. In this connection, it is equally important to temporarily suspend Planning Approvals in the axis until further notice, “ he said.

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, has been mandated to carry out this suspension order until it is directed otherwise.

He emphasised that the Lagos State Government remained steadfast in its commitment to an organised, livable, inclusive, and sustainable built environment, while assuring that the state was well-positioned to reap the many benefits of the inter-state Coastal Highway.

