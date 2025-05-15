Lagos govt restricts working hours at construction sites

The Lagos State Government has restricted working hours at building sites across the state to between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Announcing this in Alausa on Thursday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, stated that the restriction must be strictly adhered to by everyone involved in building construction in the state. He assured that relevant government agencies would enforce compliance.

However, he noted that concessions to work outside these hours could be granted, subject to a formal application that would be considered on its merits.

Olumide explained that the move to restrict working hours at building sites was necessary to protect the environment, prevent building collapses, and promote social well-being and wellness.

He also urged residents to report any construction site found violating the order.

