Lagos govt registers over 400 money lenders in two years

Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, on Sunday, said it has registered a total of 400 money lenders across the state in the last two years, even as it confirmed the receipt of 74 applications for naturalisation on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs within the same period.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, made this known at a Ministerial Press Briefing marking the 2nd Year in the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Elegushi disclosed that out of the 74 applications for naturalisation received by the ministry, a total number of 35 applications had been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval.

The commissioner explained that the ministry was in partnership with foreign business owners who intended to acquire the citizenship of being a Nigerian via naturalisation, saying that with this partnership of naturalization and special immigrant status, Nigeria, especially Lagos State stands to benefit from the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), while the immigrant business owners also benefit by growing their businesses in one of the biggest markets in the world.

On the registered 400 money lenders in the state, Elegushi said that the ministry was in partnership with the money lenders sector in a way that most of such organizations were mandated to register with the ministry for the coordination of their activities.

“In return, the ministry registers, profiles and monitors the viability of such companies in ensuring that while the money lenders are in business, the general public is also protected from scammers and people of questionable characters, while also regulating the activities of the companies,” he said.

According to him, this partnership has greatly assisted small scale business owners in Lagos to keep their petty businesses afloat without having to contend with the high interest rates of the big banks, pointing out that this activity had contributed to the micro-economic growth of businesses in the state.

Speaking further, Elegushi said the ministry was presently in the process of imputing data of every place of worship located in the state on a centralized database to allow the state government to have reliable data of churches, mosques and their locations, with a view to carrying them along with its policies.

The commissioner expressed the hope that the policy, due to effective resource allocation and efficient management inherent in it, would bring about extended benefits to many more churches and mosques in the state, saying that currently, the website designed for this enumeration purpose, had over 10,000 data of both Muslim and Christian Religious Organisations across the state.

Elegushi expressed joy that the state had in the last two years enjoyed tremendous religious’ harmony and peaceful co-existence of people through one of the critical functions of the ministry.

According to him, the feat was achieved through regular, vigorous and consistent engagements and discussions with religious leaders in the state under the umbrella of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“We pride ourselves in saying that what divides and creates security breach in other parts of the country is what unites us in Lagos State, bearing in mind that Lagos State has become a home to people from across Nigeria and beyond.

“I am happy to report to you gentlemen of the press that in the last 2 years, the state has enjoyed tremendous religious’ harmony and peaceful co-existence through one of the critical functions of our Ministry that is ‘facilitating, maintaining and enhancing harmonious relations among faith-based groups and organizations in the state,” he said.

The commissioner, while giving accounts of stewardship of both the Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards, reported that the ministry went the extra length to partner with the Ministry of Health in ensuring a seamless vaccination exercise for all of its intending pilgrims.

“As part of measures to ensure a successful pilgrimage exercise, intending pilgrims were screened both administratively and medically with COVID-19 vaccine administered to screened pilgrims.

“Over 2, 500 Intending Pilgrims were vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday 27th and Sunday, March 28, 2021, by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health. This was in fulfilment of the requirements for gaining entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the performance of Hajj and Jerusalem Pilgrimages,” Elegushi stated.

On the readiness for the Y2021 Pilgrimage exercise by intending Christian pilgrims, he informed that the permanent secretary in the ministry, led a 6-man delegation to Jordan, ahead of the proposed May 2021 Pilgrimage to ascertain the preparedness of pilgrimage Grand handlers and to also have a better and clearer view of historical sites in Jordan.

He, however, assured that more improvements on the activities of the ministry would be implemented, saying new methods would be deployed in delivering excellent service to residents of the state in the areas of its ministerial mandates.

