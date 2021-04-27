Lagos govt reconfigures 28 junctions, 22 ongoing for free flow of traffic

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, said that 28 out the 60 identified traffic gridlock junctions has been reconfigured to accommodate traffic demand while 22 others are at different stages of completion across the state, declaring that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had made a great stride to enhance integration between different modes of transportation, making it seamless to travel.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this at the Annual Ministerial Press Briefing tagged: “731 days and beyond,” holding at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, in commemoration of the 2nd year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“You will recall that I mentioned during the first year briefing that the Ministry of Transportation in September 2019 embarked on Traffic Management Intervention Plan (TMIP) for 60 identified Junctions/Corridors with a view to enhancing the proper use of road carriageway, pedestrian walkways, parks and garages, I am happy to announce to you that 28 out of the 60 junctions have been completed with 22 others nearing completion,” he said.

According to him, some of the completed junctions include; Maryland Junction, Allen Avenue/Awolowo Road Junction, Ikotun Roundabout, Lekki Roundabout 1 and 2, Abraham Adesanya Junction, Apongbon/Eko Bridge, Muri Okunola Roundabout, Abila Abiodun Oniru Junction, and Ligali Ayorinde/Akinbolagbe/Okene Junction, among others.

This was just as the commissioner averred that efficient traffic management and transportation had remained crucial to achieving a 21st-century economy needed in an emerging Smart City like Lagos.

Oladeinde, while noting that there had also been a reduction in traffic congestion at key major gridlock points with the corresponding reduction in travel time as well as promotion of integrated transport system that gives options to citizens, explained that the reconfiguration and remodelling of the junctions and roundabouts were crucial to meeting the present reality, due rapid population growth which he said had made some of the existing roundabouts and junctions obsolete.

The commissioner insisted that the projects were set to achieve sustainable solutions that will address traffic congestion, improve the transportation needs of the people, reduce travel time by a wide margin and enhance the safety of lives and productivity of Lagosians.

He revealed that 89 people were added to the population of Lagos State every hour, with 227 cars per km of the road compared to the national average of 16 cars per km of road, saying such development with many others accounted for the decision of the present administration to find lasting solutions to the challenges.

Speaking further on the completed junctions and roundabouts, Oladeinde assured that with the reconfiguration works done on them, which include; proper lane markings, channelization, intelligent traffic light signalisation and installation of other facilities, congestion at the gridlock points had improved.

“Since the completion of these Junction/Roundabout reconfiguration projects, we have noticed a significant improvement in traffic management along these corridors, commuters travel time is saved, while the usual traffic gridlocks have reduced considerably,” Oladeinde noted.

On the 22 ongoing reconfiguration works on traffic gridlock junctions, which also include Ijaye Road, Wempco Road, Ireshe Road, Alhaji Salami, Ikorodu and Isolo Way, Afariogun, Ajao Estate and others, the commissioner assured that the projects were nearing completion, adding that 10 others including Opebi Oregun Link Road, Awolowo Ikoyi were under concept design stage.

The commissioner, therefore, sought the cooperation of road users in the actualization and completion of all the junction and roundabout improvement works, urging all and sundry to display utmost responsibility by maintaining law and order while plying the road as the state government continues in its efforts at achieving an effective and efficient transportation system in the state.

On the Apapa port gridlock, Oladeinde disclosed that LASTMA in conjunction with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), other Agencies and Unions had been able to reduce the queue of trailers and petroleum tankers around Apapa drastically through enforcement of the electronic call-up system, noting that this was in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive geared towards solving the perennial traffic gridlock around Axis.

According to Oladeinde, hundreds of articulated vehicles have been impounded to serve as deterrence for other recalcitrant drivers, saying for the first time in several years, it became possible for the vehicular flow of traffic from Ikorodu Road to Apapa and return trips by motorists.

“For the first time in several years, it became possible for the vehicular flow of traffic from Ikorodu Road to Apapa and return trips by motorists. We will continue to build on this success,” he assured.

The commissioner, during the question and answer session, declared that the activities of transport unions popularly known as Agbero on the roads across the state would soon come to an end numbered.

He said this happen by the time the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) currently being implemented phase by phase by the state government under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is completed, adding that the time such materialized there would be no room for Agbero to operate again.

According to him, part of the aims of BRI was to regulate activities of Agbero on Lagos roads and to rebrand, reform operations of commercial bus known as ‘Yellow Bus,’ assuring that with BRI implementation, comfortable and reliable bus service for commuters would be provided, safety and security of the commuting public would be to guarantee, and would also consolidate all duplicated garages across the state.

This was as he assured that the state government had no intention of taking off ‘Yellow Buses’ off Lagos roads but to reform and modified their operation.

“As we forge ahead in the realization of the Integrated Multi-Modal Transportation System. We urge all and sundry to cooperate with the state government in the management of traffic gridlock due to the various ongoing road infrastructure. Together we shall enjoy the benefits,” he assured.

