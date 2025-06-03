Lagos govt reads Riot Act to street traders, cart pushers, polluters

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to street traders, cart pushers, and environmental polluters, vowing to prosecute anyone caught violating the state’s environmental laws.

Additionally, the government reiterated that street trading and cart-pushing activities remain banned within the metropolis.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday during a briefing on the State of the Environment, Preparation for Sallah Day, and World Environment Day Celebrations, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Tokunbo Wahab, cautioned that no form of trading would be permitted on roads, medians, open spaces, or pedestrian walkways.

He also warned against dumping refuse or solid waste in drains, medians, or setbacks, stressing that illegal dumping is strictly prohibited and under active surveillance, as it leads to flash flooding, endangers public health, and defaces the city.

“All residents must be warned that our surveillance and enforcement operatives are very active. Operatives from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, KAI, and LAWMA’s surveillance teams are fully operational across the state.

“Offenders are being apprehended daily, and there is a renewed commitment to prosecute and name-shame all those convicted,” the commissioner stated.

According to Wahab, stiff penalties await offenders caught dumping refuse illegally or littering the environment, with fines of up to ₦250,000 or up to three months’ imprisonment under the Lagos Sanitation Environmental Law Provisions.

“Serial offenders will face stiffer punishments. Don’t risk it. You are warned,” he added.

Ahead of the Sallah festivities, the commissioner urged all residents to maintain a clean and hygienic environment, particularly around homes, markets, and places of worship.

“All generated waste should be sorted, bagged, and handed over to the approved PSP operators across all the wards in the state,” he said, urging residents to patronise only approved PSP operators.

“Every household and business must patronise their assigned Private Sector Participation (PSP) operator for proper waste collection. Do not patronise illegal waste collectors or cart pushers. That is what the provisions of the law state,” he asserted.

Wahab also urged residents to pay their waste bills, emphasising that timely payment supports the system and ensures consistent service delivery.

He stressed that those generating waste must take responsibility for its proper disposal, reminding residents that paying their waste bills is crucial to keeping PSP operators in business.

Additionally, he highlighted the indiscriminate dumping of building materials in drains or on roads during construction, urging home builders to desist from such practices.

“All such contravening structures will be sealed, and the owners will be prosecuted,” he warned.

The commissioner also reminded residents that there is a total ban on open defecation and urination, noting that the state government has built no fewer than 1,750 public toilets across the metropolis.

Apart from its health implications, he stated that open defecation falls short of human decency.

“Free public and private toilet facilities are available across the state for people to use whenever necessary,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming World Environment Day celebration, themed Ending Plastic Pollution, Wahab reiterated the state government’s commitment to eradicating plastic waste.

“There is no going back on the 1 July deadline for the commencement of the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics after an 18-month moratorium granted to producers, distributors, and users.

“We are also intensifying advocacy efforts to ensure citizens are well informed about the ban, which follows the earlier restriction on styrofoam food packs,” the commissioner stated.

