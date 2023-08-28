The Lagos State Government, through its agency responsible for emergency management (LASEMA), says it is prepared as Cameroon is set to open the flood gates of Lagdo Dam on the Benue River.

In line with the paradigm shift from response to effective and efficient disaster management, preparedness and prevention, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed the state has carried out holistic measures including the sensitization and advocacy in historically affected areas, empowerment of local emergency management committees, strengthening of the early warning systems and clearing of drainage and gutters at the state and local government levels.

He appealed to Lagosians, especially those in locations prone to flooding, to remain calm.

“We remain on high alert with improved infrastructure to manage any imminent challenges. Lagosians should remain calm,” he said.

