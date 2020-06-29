Lagos govt presents N5m cheque to family of slain KAI official

Lagos State government has presented a cheque of N5million to the family of late Mr Moshood Ayeni, a Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) official, who died in active service and lawful duty on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, following an unfortunate attack by illegal and defiant hawkers in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr Olawale Musa, while speaking at the presentation, at the Command Centre, Bolade, Oshodi, said the gesture was in line with the philosophy of the present administration to supports staff of her agencies that fall victims of injustice while on active service to the state.

Musa, who was represented by Mr Akinrinmade Morakinyo; Director, Special Service, in the office,

reiterated the commitment of the state government to the provision of adequate welfare packages for its workforce.

The permanent secretary, while expressing sadness over the death, assured that the care for the families of any worker of the state who died in active service was of utmost importance to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, even as he urged law enforcement officers in all the state-owned agencies not to feel deterred by what had happened but be resolute in doing their best to the service of the state.

“It is sad that Ayeni lost his life in active service to the state. The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will continue to show his support for the family left behind by officers who lose their lives while on duty.

“Lagos State is charging all the law enforcement officers in all the state-owned agencies not to feel deterred by what has happened but be resolute in doing their best to the service of the state,” he said.

Musa admonished the beneficiaries to effectively and judiciously utilise the money in a way which would gladden the heart of the late Ayeni by catering for the family he left behind.

In her own remarks, the KAI Marshal, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd), expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for consistently compensating beneficiaries (Next of Kin) of civil servants that passed away in active service in the state.

The KAI Marshal explained that the incident that led to the death of Ayeni and the supportive gesture of the state government had further encouraged other officers of the agency to rid the state of hawkers, street trading and other environmental nuisances which she said had constituted a menace to the security and well-being of motorists and road users in Lagos.

She affirmed that violent individuals would not be spared and be brought to book as the agency exercises her mandate to rid the state of street trading.

She described the kind gesture as a morale booster from the governor, saying it would go a long way to alleviate the suffering as well as support the deceased’s families.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE