Lagos govt, police must fish out killers of Oromoni Jnr ― Women group

Human rights group, Women Arise (WA), on Sunday insisted that the Lagos State government, the Nigeria Police and the nation’s judicial system must all live up to expectations and not present the usual disappointment in unravelling the circumstances leading to the premature death of 12- year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, student of Dowen College in Lekki area of the state.

Oromoni Jnr was reported to have been allegedly murdered by some of his schoolmates who had mounted pressure on him to join a cult group, following which the school had been shut while the state government and police authorities have commenced a thorough investigation into the sad incident.

President of the group, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, made the call on Sunday in a release titled: “Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. On our conscience,” copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos, declaring that the student, who would have been 12- year- old on December 4 did not make it to the stated age as he was murdered ahead of the date.

According to her, the gruesome murder of the student in his teens raised several questions, noting specifically that the question of justice superseded them all.

“We insist that the police, the state govt and the judicial system must all live up and not present the usual disappointment.

“He would have been 12 on Dec 4. Sylvester did not make it. He was murdered.

“There are so many questions to ask but the question of justice supersedes them all. Justice for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.,” she said.

Okei- Odumakin pointedly averred that Nigeria had once again sent very dangerous signal to the world with the alleged murder of Oromoni Jnr., recalling sadly that it was the issue of gas flame that went off in certain schools in the state before the Lekki school sad incident.

Speaking further, WA president, Okei-Odumakin, said questions demanding answers include whether or not members of the public would be availed with the names of the secondary school cultists who perpetrated the crime by the law enforcement and the national judicial process, who had ordered the closure of the school.

She expressed this concern against the backdrop of the belief that eminent parents of the affected students named in the saga would have by now been “running helter-skelter to fiddle with the process in order to cover up the deeds of their children.”

“How do we redefine the school environment such that this crime does not define the school,” the woman rights activist said.

“We are so sad and we condole with the family of the Sylvester.

“After this, we must raise a concerted effort to ensure that we distinguish between the school and the deadly jungle,” she added.

