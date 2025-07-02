Lagos govt partners AfreximBank to train 254 SMEs on export promotion

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with Afreximbank and ImpactHER, has begun a six-week training for about 253 SMEs towards driving export promotion in the state, saying that the whole essence was to widen the scope of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos.

20 exceptional SMEs out of the 253 participants are to be selected after the training to participate in the Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF) in Algiers, Algeria, slated for September 2025.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose, made this known at the opening ceremony of the Export Readiness Training Programme organised by the ministry in partnership with Afreximbank and ImpactHER, held at Alausa, Ikeja, acknowledging MSMEs as a powerful tool for economic democratisation.

This was just as she noted that IATF would be a gateway for SMEs and over 1.3 billion consumers, saying it would offer a chance to engage buyers, investors, partners, and policy influencers from across Africa.

The commissioner described the initiative as a bold step towards transforming Lagos-based businesses into globally competitive exporters, building wealth, creating jobs, and amplifying the economic prosperity of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

According to her, the concept of export readiness is not just a trending term, but an economic imperative in an era marked by regional integration and the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying that the state’s vibrant enterprises cannot be confined to domestic markets, must evolve from local champions to continental contenders.

“Nigeria, and Lagos State in particular, has long been regarded as the economic engine of West Africa. But being an engine is not enough if we are not propelling forward. This programme is the vehicle that will drive us into new markets, beyond borders, and into the centre of intra-African commerce,” she added.

Ambrose, while appreciating Afrexim Bank and ImpactHER for the partnership, noted that the partnership aligned with the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, particularly as it pertains to making Lagos a 21st-century economy and driving inclusive economic growth.

“Many of our MSMEs face challenges that hinder their access to global markets – challenges such as poor packaging, regulatory barriers, lack of export certification, limited financial literacy, and weak market linkages.

“This week-long training has been meticulously designed to demystify the export process, build practical skills, and create a clear pathway to cross-border trade participation.

“The participants are expected to gain in high-value sessions covering: Export documentation and regulatory compliance; Product packaging and labeling standards for international markets; Trade finance and export credit guarantees; Understanding logistics, customs, and border procedures; Market entry strategies, especially under the AfCFTA; Digital trade and e-commerce opportunities and Gender-responsive exporting for women-led MSMEs,” she said.

The commissioner, however, asserted that “Lagos is well-positioned to lead Nigeria’s charge into the global export economy,” with her diversified economy and the largest informal market in sub-Saharan Africa.

She, therefore, enjoined the trainees to see the session as more than just a learning opportunity, but a launchpad to position their businesses for the global stage.

The Director, SME Development, Afreximbank, Mr Ody Akhanoba, who spoke virtually from Cairo, Egypt, said the training offered a critical value chain to drive export promotion across the African continent.

Akhanoba disclosed that Afreximbank earmarked $18.7bn for SMEs on capacity training in 2024, for women and youths, among others, in 27 countries, stressing that for the year 2025, the bank had budgeted for over 3,000 SMEs in countries, 38 in Africa and seven in the Caribbean.

He further stressed that the training, which is in partnership with Lagos State Government, was a stepping stone for participating SMEs, saying that those who were able to distinguish themselves would be carried along through to September and beyond, even as he added that the selected trainees would become Lagos’ Export Ambassadors.

