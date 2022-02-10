Lagos govt orders police presence as crisis rocks NURTW secretariats in Agege, Abule Egba

There is palpable tension around Agege and Abule Egba areas of Lagos State following a crisis between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state.

Though the cause of the crisis is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, Tribune Online gathered that armed policemen had been drafted to the NURTW secretariats in Agege and Abule Egba.

It was gathered that some aggrieved members are planning to attack the state sectetariat in Agege and its annex in the Abule Egba area.

The state government has therefore directed the commander in charge of the Rapid Response Squad, Olayinka Egbeyemi, to draft policemen from the unit to the area

RRS said” “Lagos State government has received intelligence that some hoodlums are bent on fomenting trouble by attacking the state secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Agege and causing mayhem around Agege and Abule Egba.”

The unit added that “government has therefore instructed the Commander, Rapid Response squads (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, to deploy patrol teams to the area and to comb Agege and Abule Egba in search of troublemakers.

“The state government has warned that it would deal decisively with trouble makers bent on using NUTRW as an excuse to cause chaos in the state.”

While directing that the areas be heavily patrolled and troublemakers arrested and be brought to face justice, the government advised aggrieved people to employ legitimate channels to express their grievances.