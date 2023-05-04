Lagos State Government has named a 22-man Committee, which will coordinate activities for the May 29 swearing-in of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat’s second term in office.

The committee is headed by the Chief of Staff (COS) to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, while a former Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Mrs Saidat Olayinka Oladunjoye, is the Vice-Chairman.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, “Members of the various sub-committees that will organise the inauguration include the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS), Gboyega Soyannwo; Abayomi Oluyomi; Gbenga Omotoso; Engr. (Mrs.) Aramide Adeyoye; Olawale Musa; Sukanmi Oyegbola; Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

“Others on the list are: Kolade Alabi; Bolaji Durojaiye; Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr. Hakeem Shittu and Mrs. Ayiri Oladunmoye.”

Omotoso said the Committee, which had since started working, also had Mrs Adenike G. Akanbi as Secretary, with other members also including the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab and Mr Bimbo Onabanjo.

