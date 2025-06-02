Latest News

Lagos govt launches Africa's largest clean cookstove project

Bola Badmus
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Government had said that the inauguration of the 80 million clean cookstoves project working group, the world’s largest clean cooking initiative, is aims to revolutionise energy access, reduce carbon emissions, and create green jobs across the country.

Special Adviser (SA) to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, said this while launching the clean cookstove project at a media briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday.

Oshodi outlined the scope and impact of the initiative, which would see 80 million highly efficient cookstoves distributed nationwide, saying that the project was projected to generate 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon credits under the UNFCCC’s Article 6.4 framework.

She explained that the initiative also marks the launch of Africa’s first subnational carbon exchange—the Lagos Carbon Exchange (LCX)—establishing Lagos as a trailblazer in structured, compliance-driven carbon markets.

“This isn’t just a clean energy project—it’s a blueprint for sustainable development.

“We’re talking about 35 million green jobs, billions in climate finance, and tangible improvements in health, especially for women and children who suffer the most from indoor pollution,” she said.

According to her, the first phase of the project will commence this June in Makoko, with Lagos State deploying six million free cookstoves as the anchor and pilot region.

Beyond carbon offsetting, the project includes N1 billion annual green development allocations for each of Lagos’s 57 LGAs/LCDAs, five sustainable projects in 1,000 communities, and a host of social incentives, including monthly N10,000 payments for stove users, renewable energy support for MSMEs, and climate-smart health infrastructure.

“This initiative reflects the THEMES+ agenda in action. It’s about investing in people, powering communities, and preparing Lagos for the future.

“The project Is endorsed by the Nigerian Climate Change Council and the Office of the Vice President under the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion. It aims to serve as Nigeria’s flagship entry into the compliance carbon market, shifting the focus away from volatile voluntary trading.

“The time for climate ambition is now. Nigeria is not just ready—we are leading, and we will not leave anyone behind,” she said.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Lagos State Government and project implementation partner GreenPlinth Africa, the State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, said the partnership was more than a document but also a declaration of intent.

George said the state government was unlocking a green future where economic growth, public health, and climate action go hand-in-hand.

“This partnership is more than a document—it’s a declaration of intent. We are unlocking a green future where economic growth, public health, and climate action go hand-in-hand,” he said.

