The Lagos State Government has commended and thanked the Ports and Terminal Multi Service Limited (PTML) for donating a block of 10 classrooms, ICT lab with computers and accessories, 500KVA generator, 1000 desks and chairs to Amuwo Odofin Junior High School, a government-owned educational institution, and for tarring the road leading to another school in the same Amuwo Odofin axis.

It says the contribution was a huge one and would go a long way in the life of the users of those facilities and also the education development of the state.

The state’s commissioner for basic and secondary education, Mr Jamiu Alli- Balogun gave the commendation on behalf of the state government during the handover and inauguration of the facilities on Tuesday.

The commissioner said “The Lagos State government and I, particularly say a big thank you to PTLM and the CEO in particular for putting smiles on our faces.

“We believe you have a genuine vision of joining the state government to give bright future for our children, which necessitated this your extraordinary contribution,” he added.

Speaking further, he said, “education is about collaborative governance and that is what we have witnessed with this your donation today and we really appreciate the gesture.”

Alli-Balogun, however, pointed out that one of the major agendas of the state government is education and technology, stating that the agenda is about scaling up education to a global standard, using technology to drive it.

He promised that all the facilities would not only be put to good use but would be well maintained.

Similarly, the commissioner urged the parents to take active responsibility for their children, saying most of the societal ills and bad behaviours are learnt from homes and not actually from schools.

He noted that whatever behaviour children seeing their parents exhibiting including drug abuse, cultism bullying, and so forth, they would likely copy and replicate in school.

In his own remark, the Managing Director of PTML, Ascanio Russo, gave insight into the project, which he said took the company five years to accomplish.

According to him, the company carried out the project as part of our social intervention efforts in education.

He said the company believes that the provision of facilities like the ones provided including boreholes, water treatment plants, and construction of modern drainage systems in schools, would in a way lessen government burden, especially in providing the same facilities, and also boost learning and teaching in the school.

He noted that PTML owns the largest Roll-on-roll-off (RORO) Terminal in West Africa and also operates Nigeria’s oldest port concessionaires opening 50 years ago.

He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration for encouraging private partnership in public schools and also supporting PTML in its desire to impact its host community in the way it could.

He promised that the company would not stop giving back to society where it operates.

