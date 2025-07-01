Lagos govt joins African Cultural Festival to drive tourism

Lagos State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with the African Cultural Festival ahead of its 2025 edition, noting that such collaboration was necessary to keep reinforcing Lagos’ global cultural presence while deepening diaspora engagement and economic impact.

The African Cultural Festival is spearheaded by ACI Entertainment, with operations in Lagos and Pennsylvania, and a vision to elevate Africa’s creative economy on the global stage.

The international cultural exchange themed: “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration,” will begin with countdown activities across Lagos in July, leading up to a major festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 19 and 20.

Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, made this in a statement, copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had endorsed that festival as he equally agreed that it aligned with his administration’s THEMES+ agenda, particularly around economic diversification and cultural diplomacy.

Aregbe asserted that the festival goes beyond colours, saying that the state government “sees the opportunities it presents to tell our stories and secure a seat among global cultural hubs.”

“I can assure you that this platform is a catalyst for lasting socio-economic transformation. We aim to strengthen diaspora participation, because building the Africa of our dreams demands unity, purpose, and commitment from Africans and all who believe in her future,” he said.

According to Aregbe, Lagos would be represented by a delegation of creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators passionate about culture and its global relevance, projecting the 2025 festival to attract African and diaspora leaders, United States legislators, global creatives, and stakeholders across culture, media, and enterprise.

He listed Cultural icons such as Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery and Miss Phipps, living embodiments of African wisdom as among those that would be honoured during the ‘Celebrating African Elders’ event.

He said highlights of the event include the Africa Arise Leadership Summit, ACF Marketplace, Taste of Africa, African I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y Exhibition, NextGen Connect Youth Forum, African Diaspora Summit, ACF runway, and the official launch of Duduplugs.

According to him, Duduplugs’ platform is also expected to boost tourism interest in Lagos beginning next year, saying that the aim of the innovation hub is to connect Africa’s creative and economic sectors to global opportunities.

“One of the festival’s highlights, African I-D-E-N-T-I-T-Y Exhibition, will spotlight African heritage through storytelling, visual arts, and film,” he said.