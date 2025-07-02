Lagos govt introduces QR codes to curb quackery in health facilities

An agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has commenced the pilot phase of its QR code sticker initiative across government and privately-owned health facilities in the state.

The initiative, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu, is aimed at promoting patient safety, transparency, and continuous quality improvement in the healthcare system while also making critical facility information easily accessible to the public.

She noted that with a simple scan using any smartphone device, healthcare seekers can now instantly access verified details about any registered health facility in Lagos State.

Idowu listed the information available via the QR code to include: Facility Name, Address, Phone Number, Registration Number, Facility Category, and Accredited Services.

Other information, she said, are: License Renewal Status, Operation Hours, Contact Person, Service Rating, and Feedback Option.

Idowu explained that this initiative empowers patients to make informed decisions about where to receive care and also provides a direct feedback mechanism to HEFAMAA on the quality of services received.

“By digitising and publicly displaying these key details, HEFAMAA aims to curb the growing menace of quackery and unethical practices, particularly among unaccredited private providers operating beyond their approved scope,” she said.

Idowu affirmed that this strategic innovation aligns with the Agency’s core mandate to monitor and accredit all public and private health facilities in Lagos State.

“This innovation is a game-changer in our mission to uphold the highest standards of healthcare delivery in Lagos. We are reinforcing our zero-tolerance policy on quackery and sharp practices by ensuring that only duly registered and accredited facilities are permitted to operate,” she noted.

While assuring the public of the Agency’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all residents, Dr. Idowu encouraged Lagosians to always verify a facility’s status before receiving care and to use the feedback feature to report any suspicious or substandard practices.

She emphasised that HEFAMAA will continue to deploy innovative digital tools and enforce strong regulatory frameworks to ensure that only competent, ethical, and accredited healthcare providers serve the people of Lagos State.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

