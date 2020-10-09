Lagos govt grants Funke Akindele, husband and 56 others pardon after violating COVID-19 protocols

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
The Lagos State Government has granted pardon to actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, who had been convicted for an offence related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice Kayode Oyekanmi made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

Justice Kayode noted that the couple was granted pardon because they were non-custodial convicts.

The statement further revealed that 56 inmates from various correctional Centres were granted state pardon.

“A statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, said Mr Sanwo-Olu acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” the statement read in part.

“The 56 released inmates were recommended by the Advisory Council after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of the offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.

“The Attorney General has also enjoined the beneficiaries to be good citizens and stay away from crime.”

The eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Dr Abayomi Finnih was inaugurated by Governor Sanwo-Olu in December 2019.

