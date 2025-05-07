Lagos govt grants 37, 266 buildings approval in six years — Commissioner

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday expressed concern over the low number of buildings with official approvals in the state, revealing that only 37,266 buildings have been approved in the last six years, despite efforts to widen the planning permit net.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, disclosed this during the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, held to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Dr. Olumide listed the approved structures to include residential, commercial, mixed-use, and institutional buildings, among others. He warned residents and investors against purchasing land in areas designated for agricultural use.

According to the commissioner, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) in 2024 alone granted approvals for 95 hospitals, 27 petrol stations, 151 shopping malls, and 95 schools, among others.

He added that between May and December 2024, a total of 8,856 approvals were granted during the amnesty period for property owners to regularise their documents. The amnesty programme, introduced by the state government, led to a 27% increase in building approval applications across the state.

“The amnesty window was divided into three phases, yielding impressive results. In the first phase (May–July 2024), LASPPPA granted 2,151 approvals. The second phase (August–October 2024) saw 6,402 applications, out of which 3,570 were approved. In the third phase (November–December 2024), 7,210 applications were received, with 3,135 approvals granted. In total, the amnesty programme recorded 18,489 applications and 8,856 approvals,” he said.

While responding to questions on delays in obtaining building approvals, Olumide explained that some property owners built structures on government-reserved agricultural land, while others failed to provide required documents such as tax clearance certificates.

He noted that many housing estates in areas like Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, and Ikorodu are situated on lands reserved for agriculture. He expressed concern that these lands are being sold to unsuspecting buyers by estate developers and some native landowners.

“Most of the lands in Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, and Ikorodu are designated for agricultural purposes but are being resold by native landowners (omo onile) to unsuspecting buyers. That’s why we advise people to consult the Ministry of Physical Planning to verify land use before purchasing. Many of these lands have been acquired by the government for farming, but estate developers are misleading people,” Olumide said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the ministry received 95 petitions in 2024 and 2025, mostly from aggrieved members of the public against government agencies, individuals, and public officials.

“Out of the 95 petitions, 35 were concluded with decisions delivered, while 32 were struck out due to the petitioners’ failure to respond or because they opted for legal action. The remaining 28 are at various stages of deliberation,” he said.

To strengthen manpower and enhance professional capacity, Olumide said the government has appointed 173 new town planning officers, supported staff participation in professional conferences, and introduced the Outstanding Officers’ Award to encourage dedication and excellence in public service.

“These efforts reflect the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to a responsive, innovative, and people-centred physical planning sector,” he said

