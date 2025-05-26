Lagos govt, Ghanaian firm sign waste management concession agreement

… partnership a strategic step towards achieving cleaner, healthier Lagos – Gov Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government on Monday signed a waste management and processing concession agreement with Jospong Group of companies, a Ghanaian firm, to achieve its cleaner Lagos initiative and address the state’s long-standing waste disposal challenges.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) and the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, formally signed the agreement at a ceremony in Alausa, Ikeja.

Representing Jospong Group was its Executive Chairman, Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, described the waste management agreement as a strategic step towards achieving a cleaner and healthier Lagos, saying that the collaboration represented a convergence of strategy and vision, aimed at delivering mutual benefits and sustainable environmental solutions.

The governor expressed readiness of the state to learn from the Ghanaian experience, asserting that the agreement would not only help rid Lagos of waste but also create thousands of job opportunities and transfer valuable technology to Nigerians.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Wahab, emphasized that the selection of Jospong Group followed a rigorous evaluation of its proposal, technical expertise, and the feasibility of its projected outcomes.

Also speaking, Executive Chairman.of Jospong Group, Mr. Agyepong, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and assured full commitment to the project.

Agyepong stated that the project, expected to be completed within 18 months, would involve the construction of two waste transfer stations and other recycling facilities, adding that the initiative was projected to create about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and ensure the transfer of waste management technology to Nigerians.

“We will definitely and wholeheartedly work to the timeline of the collaboration. This is a relationship that we have tested, we have seen and are convinced that the skill and expertise will work here in Lagos.

“And so today we just witnessed the official commencement of a mutually beneficial relationship between a forward-looking private company and a committed public government.

“We are convinced that this will improve not only our physical environment in terms of waste management and generation, it will reverse what hitherto used to be a burden and a menace that we need to be able to deal with,” he stated.

