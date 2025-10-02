Lagos govt faults Obi on Trade Fair demolition, insists buildings had no approval

THE Lagos state government has dismissed claims by former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that buildings recently demolished at the Trade Fair complex by the state government had valid approvals.

Obi, who visited the complex, had commended traders for their restraint and described the exercise as a test of impunity, justice and compassion.

The former LP presidential candidate also alleged that the affected structures were approved by the authorities.

But while reacting to Obi in a statement, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described Obi’s remarks as not only misleading but an attempt to misinform the public.

According to him, investigations revealed that the owners of the demolished structures did not obtain planning permits from the Lagos State Government.

He explained that government had last year declared a general amnesty, giving property owners multiple opportunities to regularise their papers, but the owners failed to comply.

“When physical planning officials visited the complex, they were attacked, and police had to rescue them. Even when the government invited the owners for dialogue, they refused to show up,” Omotoso stated.

The Commissioner clarified that while the Trade Fair Complex Management Board, a federal agency, may manage leases and commercial activities within the facility, it has no powers to grant building approvals.

The Commissioner said, “Physical planning and building approvals remain the responsibility of the Lagos State Government.”

“The Supreme Court in 2003 (AG Lagos v. AG Federation) affirmed that states retain authority over development control within their territories, including federal lands, except for exclusive federal enclaves like military formations,”

He maintained that the state government acted within the law, stressing that any construction without Lagos State planning permit is illegal and subject to demolition.

He said the state government will always uphold the rule of law in the interest of safety, order, and sustainable development, saying: “We must decide the kind of society we want – one governed by law or one run by emotions, fueled by political interests.”

