Lagos govt dismisses Peter Obi’s demolition allegation, begins probe

The Lagos State Government has refuted claims by former presidential candidate Peter Obi that it was behind the demolition of his brother’s company property in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement posted LASBCA’s official X page Thursday, the government stated that neither the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) nor any other state agency carried out the said demolition.

Tribune Online reports that Obi took to his X page on Wednesday to condemn the alleged demolition, describing it as a lawless act executed without a court order or demolition permit.

He said the officials involved cited a court judgment issued against “unknown persons” and “squatters” while targeting his brother’s property.

However, the government through Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, dismissed Peter Obi’s demolition claims as they begin probe.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother.

“We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.

“Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition.

“We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

“We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.

“We urge the public to disregard Mr. Peter Obi’s claims and rest assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our great state. We will not be swayed by baseless allegations or attempts to discredit our efforts.

“Furthermore, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, FNIA, to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency into this matter.

“This investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.

“The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being.

Reaffirming its commitment to safety and lawful governance, the government urged the public to disregard Obi’s claims, assuring that Lagos remains open and secure for all residents and investors.

