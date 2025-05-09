Lagos govt disburses N2bn to empower vulnerable women, youths in one year

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced that it spent about N2 billion on various poverty alleviation programmes for vulnerable residents over the past year, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

Additionally, the government disclosed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration awarded grants of N250,000 each to 250 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), amounting to a total of N62 million within the same period.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, revealed this while presenting her ministry’s scorecard at the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, held at Alausa, Ikeja, in commemoration of the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to her, the empowerment programme targets women and youth. Of the N2 billion spent, N1.5 billion was allocated to the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative, while N500 million was dedicated to the Livelihood Empowerment Initiative.

She noted that beneficiaries were selected from the social register of vulnerable households maintained by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. Graduates from the ministry’s skills acquisition centres were provided with tools and equipment to help them launch their businesses.

“We go out on the streets to evaluate and validate beneficiaries. Students from our schools are not just selected arbitrarily—we assess them. For those who graduated and were struggling to start their own businesses, we provided support. A total of 10,464 individuals graduated within two years,” she said.

The commissioner further disclosed that between 2023 and 2025, a total of 7,372 vulnerable residents benefited under the N-CARES programme, while 3,750 women were trained and empowered through a four-week short-term skills acquisition programme.

Dada added that during the celebration of International Widows’ Day, the ministry provided financial support to 4,800 women to boost their businesses. She also stated that 2,820 families from the three senatorial districts benefited from the Health and Nutrition Programme.

According to her, the Health and Nutrition Initiative was introduced to educate women on nutritious food choices for their families. Dietitians were invited to teach participants about healthy meals for children and balanced diets for overall family wellness.

“Under the four-week short-term skills acquisition programme, 3,750 women were trained and empowered. The aim is to alleviate the plight of indigent and vulnerable residents in Lagos State.

“Also, through an advocacy initiative, 2,820 families benefited from the Healthy Nutrition Programme, tagged ‘Ounje L’ore Awo,’ across the three senatorial districts in Lagos State.

“Hygienic and nutritious food items were distributed to participants to promote the importance of consuming and providing balanced diets for their families.

“Dietitians were also invited to educate women on appropriate meals to ensure healthy nutrition for their children,” she concluded.

ALSO READ: Three PDP senators defect to APC after meeting Tinubu

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced that it spent about N2 billion on various poverty alleviation programmes for vulnerable residents over the past year, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA).

Additionally, the government disclosed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration awarded grants of N250,000 each to 250 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), amounting to a total of N62 million within the same period.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, revealed this while presenting her ministry’s scorecard at the ongoing 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, held at Alausa, Ikeja, in commemoration of the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to her, the empowerment programme targets women and youth. Of the N2 billion spent, N1.5 billion was allocated to the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative, while N500 million was dedicated to the Livelihood Empowerment Initiative.

She noted that beneficiaries were selected from the social register of vulnerable households maintained by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. Graduates from the ministry’s skills acquisition centres were provided with tools and equipment to help them launch their businesses.

“We go out on the streets to evaluate and validate beneficiaries. Students from our schools are not just selected arbitrarily—we assess them. For those who graduated and were struggling to start their own businesses, we provided support. A total of 10,464 individuals graduated within two years,” she said.

The commissioner further disclosed that between 2023 and 2025, a total of 7,372 vulnerable residents benefited under the N-CARES programme, while 3,750 women were trained and empowered through a four-week short-term skills acquisition programme.

Dada added that during the celebration of International Widows’ Day, the ministry provided financial support to 4,800 women to boost their businesses. She also stated that 2,820 families from the three senatorial districts benefited from the Health and Nutrition Programme.

According to her, the Health and Nutrition Initiative was introduced to educate women on nutritious food choices for their families. Dietitians were invited to teach participants about healthy meals for children and balanced diets for overall family wellness.

“Under the four-week short-term skills acquisition programme, 3,750 women were trained and empowered. The aim is to alleviate the plight of indigent and vulnerable residents in Lagos State.

“Also, through an advocacy initiative, 2,820 families benefited from the Healthy Nutrition Programme, tagged ‘Ounje L’ore Awo,’ across the three senatorial districts in Lagos State.

“Hygienic and nutritious food items were distributed to participants to promote the importance of consuming and providing balanced diets for their families.

“Dietitians were also invited to educate women on appropriate meals to ensure healthy nutrition for their children,” she concluded.