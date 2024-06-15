The Lagos State government has assured micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs), especially youth entrepreneurs, of its commitment to ensuring ease of doing business.

The Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, gave the assurance at the opening of the Lagos Tourism/Naija Brand Chick NBC Trade Fair at Ikeja, reiterating the Sanwo-Olu administration’s resolve to harness the state’s tourism and entertainment potential as well as grow its economy through collaborations with the private sector.

Aregbe, while hinting that the state targets N5 billion in sales at the three-day fair where thousands of residents throng and engage in buying and selling to improve the state’s economy, described the partnership with other sponsors as a huge success for MSMEs in the state.

“This is about growing our economy; it is about expanding the scope of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; we are not just about music, arts, and dance.

“We are now in a serious business, which is why we have agreed to go on strategic alliances to make sure that we identify with key partners, key brands, and compliment the brands,” he said.

The convener of the NBC Tradefair, Mrs Nelly Agbogu, thanked the state government for supporting MSMEs and expressed excitement that traders at the fair were cashing out millions despite the economic meltdown.

Some customers, in their responses, commended the initiative, noting that goods and services at the Tradefair were sold at subsidised prices.

One of the customers at the fair, the Iyalaje Oodua, Princess Toyin Kolade, commended the Lagos State government for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Princess Kolade, who fielded questions from newsmen at the ongoing three-day Naija Brand Chick Tradefair, also assured traders that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would continue to work in tandem with its Renewed Hope Agenda to address the challenges confronting them.

Kolade, while noting that the economic policies of the Federal Government may be harsh at the moment, assured that there is hope for a better Nigeria after the reforms.

