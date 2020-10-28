Lagos govt closes Adekunle-Adeniji axis of Third Mainland Bridge midnight Friday

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, said there will be a total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this disclosure in a statement made available from his office at Alausa, Ikeja, saying the decision was in line with the partial closure of the bridge due to the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works nearing completion.

According to Oladeinde, the second phase closure of the repair works was necessary to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn will allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

It would be recalled that the commissioner had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints would be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that would be casted.

He added that this needed to be done to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.

The commissioner lauded the patience exhibited by Lagosians from the commencement date of the project, hinting that the previous alternative routes remained the same for road users to utilise during the closure period, even as he said LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies would be on the ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

He also assured that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo still remained open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply the affected corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.

