Lagos govt calls for e-governance to effectively serve citizens

Lagos State government has enjoined governments at all levels to adopt e-governance in order to effectively serve the citizens, disclosing that the state implemented a 3,000 km of Fibre Metro Network connection in the Year 2020 and an additional 3,000km in the Year 2021 across Lagos.

The State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Popoola Fahm, made this call, on Tuesday, during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the 2nd Year in the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration held at Alausa, Lagos, saying the implementation was part of the comprehensive Smart City Programme that seeks to provide a 24-hour driven economy.

The commissioner said the implementation of the Lagos State Smart City Project is to enable Governance, Connectivity and environmental security, contending that the use of technology would make reporting of security incidents easy to reach, as well as promote access to major stakeholders in the government.

Fahm, while reiterating that the project would also incorporate smart technologies into transport infrastructure surveillance and security, healthcare services, education, government services, said it would make Lagos to be technological development through the provision of affordable internet access by closing the gap between the people and the government.

According to the commissioner, the Smart-City project involved laying fibre optic cables across the state, and building a metro network where parastatals reconnected, describing it as “a multi-year project which will involve the installation of a total of 6000km in fibre optic cables that will come in two phases of 3000km each.”

This was as he noted that the state was installing both fibre cables and the infrastructure (fibre ducts) that other companies can latch on in order to expand their network, disclosing that the state government planned to connect the fibre optic cables to all public schools and institutions of learning, health centres, and all government offices and parastatals in the state.

He said the state government was doing this to increase public access to the Internet and promote digital literacy.

“We plan to connect the fibre optic cables to all our public schools and institutions of learning, health centres, and all government offices and parastatals,” he disclosed.

On the installation of CCTV Cameras, the commissioner said: “Safeguarding Lagos has gone beyond the ordinary. We have built new data rooms, install more cameras and effectively deploy technology in our operations, especially as regards to security and traffic management.”

Fahm said the project, upon completion, would advance Lagos State economy by becoming a 24/hr driven commercial centre and would allow companies to operate in a safe, secure and smart environment that would create more jobs and increase its GDP.

He described the Lagos Smart-City project as a transformation being achieved through technology in order to enhance the ease of doing business, adding that it involved stationing of security cameras around the state.

Fahm explained that the state was using technology to facilitate integrated policies and services that allowed access to a range of public services, and also improve standards of living through online service delivery.

“This comes in various forms such as tax submission and registration of businesses, reducing the administrative burden on the public and private sectors and improving transparency. E-governance effectively deployed can have a significant impact on poverty reduction and increase the efficiency of public institutions,” he stated.

