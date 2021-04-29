Lagos govt  boosts water transportation, opens up more ferry routes

Lagos State government has opened up four new navigable ferry routes to complement existing routes in the last one year in order to boost water transportation in the state.

This was just as it disclosed that 15 new reinforced concrete jetties located at various riverine areas of the state would also be commissioned for the use of Lagosians before the end of the year to further boost the water transportation system in the state.

The State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi made this known, on Thursday, at the Annual Press Briefing in commemoration of the 2nd year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration.

Abdullahi said the state government took the step to continuously open up new water routes to complement the existing ones as it was mindful of the importance of good ferry routes for safe and successful water transportation.

According to the commissioner, part of the ministry’s mandate is the provision of navigable ferry routes in the Lagos waters for smooth sailing of bigger boats hence the need for channelization of all identifiable ferry routes in the state to improve water transportation.

“The channelisation which involves dredging of ferry routes, creating a path of 40-metre width and a 4-metre minimum of depth to accommodate bigger boat movement includes the channelization of 4km ferry route from Mile 2 to Marina which is already in use, channelization of 6.4km ferry route from Ebute (Ikorodu) – Ilaje ( falomo ), 10.3km route from Ojo to Badagry and 4.10km Ilaje (Bariga) to white sand in Oyingbo is almost completed.

“The new routes are to complement the existing ones: Ipakodo (Ikorodu) to Addax/five cowries in falomo, Ipakodo (Ikorodu) to CMS/Marina and Badore (Tarzan) to Ijede, Ebutte Ojo to Liverpool to CMS/ Marina.

“Others are Mile 2- Liverpool- CMS/ Marina, Baiyeku (Ikorodu) to Oke-Ira nla to Badore in Ajah and Ilaje to Bariga to Ebute Ero and CMS,” the commissioner said.

He assured that, with the additional new routes, more people were now embracing water transportation business and travels, saying that this would, in turn, improve commercial activities in those areas, save travel times and improve the general well being of the people.

Abdullahi said the state government through his ministry had removed four abandoned wrecked ships, debris and unwanted objects found on the waterways “to further improve safety on the waterways and also free the waterways of wreckages and debris, prevent erosion and degradation of the shorelines.”

The commissioner, therefore, urged Lagosians to avail themselves of the opportunities provided and make good use of all the infrastructure provided by the state government.

