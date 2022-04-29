Lagos govt begins total clearing of burnt Apongbon underbridge

Lagos State Government has commenced the total clearing of all other parts of Apongbon underbridge that got burnt recently.

According to available information, the clearing was being carried out by a joint operation by the Lagos Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos Waste Management Authority.

It would be recalled that a fire gutted shops under the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge in Lagos State, in mid-March 2022.

The fire incident caused gridlock and crippled commercial activities around the Lagos Island area of the state.

Though the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained on time, but it was learnt that goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the inferno.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, had described the nature of the fire as “disastrous”.





