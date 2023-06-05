Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has bemoaned the Lagos State government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what she described as outrageous taxes levied against her.

Ojo lamented bitterly and vowed not to pay any further taxes charged by the government, saying the government has asked her to pay up to the tune of 7 million naira for personal income tax.

She took to her Instagram page to vent her anger, insisting that the government of the state was trying to kill her business and frustrate her out of the business with taxes.

The mother of two disclosed further that she had once gone to the office of the Lagos State of Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) to declare what she earns, which she did, adding that the government has refused to respond to her letter because they want her to pay the outrageous amount that she doesn’t have.

“What have you people ever done for me as a government? Nothing. I have single-handedly raised my kids and others without a dime of support from the government but you feel so entitled to reaping 100 per cent from a business you didn’t build.

“I have worked and still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of government but you sit in your office and come up with outrageous bills to sniff life out of one’s business.

“You can come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me and kill me for all I care. We will all die one day and I will never be afraid of what will be everyone’s fate. What I don’t have, I can’t give,” she added.

