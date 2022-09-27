Lagos govt assures speedy completion of Lekki-Epe Expressway

Having attained 95 per cent completion stage of the rehabilitation and upgrading of the six-lane Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway in the first phase, the Lagos State Goverment has assured speedy delivery of second phase of the project from Eleko Junction to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

According to the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, MrsAramideAdeyoye, the road project has been part of the state government’s efforts to eliminate traffic jam and enhance both human and vehicular movements on the corridor.

Speaking during the tour of the project, Adeyoye appealed to residents, commuters and other stakeholders to support the project’s contractors to enable them make a success of the construction of the road infrastructure.

As part of efforts to reduce travel time and ensure timely delivery of the second phase of the project, the special adviser urged the motoring public along the axis to exercise patience and obey traffic signs along the construction corridor.

Adeyoye noted that attitudinal change on the part of motorists and commuters would go a long way in bringing sanity to the road as construction works intensify on the 16-kilometre stretch from Eleko to Abraham Adesanya Junction.

The special adviser, who said the state government is not unmindful of commuters and residents pains, added that the BabajideSanwo-Olu administration is set to replicate the feat achieved on the 18-kilometre first phase, by delivering one kilometer per month.

She promised to give residents and stakeholders the best value in terms of traffic management plans for the project, while cautioning the contractors on the methodology to adopt since the second phase falls within the built-up area,.

According to her, the delivery has to be different from the one adopted for the delivery of the first phase.

She advised that Awoyaya which is one of the areas generating lots of gridlocd should be addressed first.

“As soon as that is done, the contractor will work on two ends (Awoyaya as well as from Eleko junction),’ she said.

Chairman on Infrastructure, Lekki Estates Residents Association, MrSuleman Bello, promised support of the residents to ensure timely delivery of the project.

He said the association has embarked upon regular sensitization to inform residents and other stakeholders to calm down when they are within the construction corridor.

According to him, if motorists maintained dedicated lane around the corridor, the road project will be delivered seamlessly with minimum inconvenience.

He said, as stakeholders, residents have the responsibility to protect the people working on the project as well as the project itself.





A representative of the construction company, Zakhia El Bashanuny, said that preliminary works have commenced on the second phase.

He promised that the project, despite the peculiar specifications of a rigid pavement will be delivered within the given timeframe.

He noted that the contractors were able to achieve early delivery on the first phase of the project even before the expiration of the timeframe earmarked for the project.

While reiterating the commitment to deliver the project even faster than the first phase, he called for cooperation of stakeholders and the motoring public.

