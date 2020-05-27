Lagos govt assesses 329 Primary Health Care centres, to commission 23 more centres

As part of efforts to revitalize Primary Health Care system in Lagos state, the State government has carried out a comprehensive assessment on no fewer than 329 primary health centres in the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi made this known on Wednesday at a press briefing held to commemorate the first year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking on the objective of the assessment, Abayomi said it focused on the level of functionality and geographical positioning system of the Primary Health Centres to identify gaps for service improvement efforts.

He explained that the comprehensive assessment was carried out in collaboration with two non-governmental organization; Health Assist and PharmAccess Foundation to improve the quality of service delivery at Primary Healthcare Centers across the State.

The Commissioner noted that with the assessment, the key areas of focus of PHC revitalization will include Infrastructural Upgrade, Data Management, Operational Cost, Power Supply, Water Supply, Drug Supply, Sewage Management, Staffing, Immunization Programmes, Bridging Communication gap between the Ministry of Health, Local Government and Primary Healthcare Board, Facility Management and Monitoring, Financing Mechanism, Insurance Scheme amongst others. He added that these are issues that have constituted a challenge for the third tier of health care delivery which must be addressed.

“We are not unmindful of the challenges facing Primary Health Care System, this is the reason why we embarked on the assessment exercise as part of our plan to effect major and lasting transformations that will make access to healthcare facilities at the grassroots hitch-free.

“Equipped with the knowledge of identified gaps, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the last one year embarked on the construction and renovation of 39 primary healthcare centres across all 57 local government and local council development areas to bridge the gaps; 23 of these PHCs are completed and ready for commissioning while others are at various stages of completion”, he said.

Abayomi added that the Sanwo-Olu led administration has constructed and delivered five Medical Porta cabins to five PHCs as part of its infrastructural upgrade drive for improved service delivery. He noted that this was done in collaboration with Rotary International.

Recognizing the prime place of PHC in the overall healthcare delivery system, the Commissioner advocated more synergy between the State Ministry of Health, the Local government authorities and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to have a robust and viable service delivery at the PHC level stressing that it would only amount to an exercise in futility if all stakeholders work at variance.

Abayomi added that primary health care is the bedrock of any health care system stressing that it is because the challenges confronting this level of health care system are not adequately addressed that is why the secondary and tertiary levels of care are overwhelmed.

The Commissioner who also highlighted achievements recorded in other tiers of health service delivery noted that the increased investment in the health sector in the last one year covering infrastructure, human resource for health, disease control, use of technology and innovation, coupled with the implementation of the Lagos State Health Scheme affirms the commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration to the attainment of the universal health coverage.

While noting that there is so much more to be done, Abayomi said good health and wellbeing of residents remain an enormous agenda that present administration will vigorously pursue.