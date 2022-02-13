Lagos govt arrests 22 suspected land grabbers

The Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbing over the weekend arrested twenty-two suspected land thugs in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

The suspect were immediately charged before Special Offence Court of Lagos State holding in Oshodi on a 6-count charge bordering on felony, forceful entry, wilful damage, conspiracy, impersonation, Obtaining Under False Pretence, illegal possession of firearms, amongst others.

The arrested suspects are identified as Ismail Oshodi, Babatunde Sunday, Otunla Yusuff, Otunla Rasak, Oladele Musemilu, Pastor Eric Isiah, Olalekan Richard, Rasheed Ismail, Wasiu Tajudeen, Quadri Salami, Nureni Anisere, Tawaka Kufure, Kazeem Tajudeen, Ganiu Wasiu Surajudeen Rasak, Samsondeen Adeniyi, Ismaila Adeniyi, AbdulRasak Tajudeen, Kazeem Kareem, Ramzy Elo- Oghene, Akinkoye Selim and Saka Olamilekan.

According to the Task Force, the suspects committed the offences that they were charged with between 9th November 2021 and the 10th February 2022 when they were arrested.

In the matter between the Attorney General of Lagos State and the suspects, the state government said “That you; Ismail Oshodi, Babatunde Sunday, Otunla Yusuff, Otunla Rasak, Oladele Musemilu, Pastor Eric Isiah, Olalekan Richard, Rasheed Ismail, Wasiu Tajudeen, Quadri Salami, Nureni Anisere, Tawaka Kufure, Kazeem Tajudeen, Ganiu Wasiu Surajudeen Rasak, Samsondeen Adeniyi, Ismaila Adeniyi, AbdulRasak Tajudeen, Kazeem Kareem, Ramzy Elo-Oghene, Akinkoye Selim and Saka Olamilekan and others (now at large between the 9th November 2021 and 10th February 2022 at Lakowe, Ibeju Lekki Local Government area of Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District, conspired among yourselves to commit and felony and thereby committed an offence, contrary to section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State2015.”

The suspects were also accused of forcefully taking possession by resorting to self help in respect of a landed property belonging to the Tolls System Development Company Limited and engaged in acts, inconsistent with it’s proprietary right and thereby committed contrary to section 2(2) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016 and punishable under section 2(3) of the same Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.”

The Lagos government also accused the suspects of arming themselves with offensive weapons “to wit guns axes matchetes sledge hammer, cut lasses, knives and broken bottles , forcefully entered into a landed property belonging to Toll System Development Company Limited and failed to leave same on being required to do so and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 4(1) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016 and punishable under the same Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.”

The accused persons also between the said time, while armed with offensive weapons “to wit guns axes matchetes sledgehammer, cutlasses, knives and broken bottles, impersonated yourselves as officers of the Nigerian Police Force with intent to forcefully take possession of a landed property belonging to Toll System Development Company Limited and committed an offence contrary to and punishable by Section 78(a)of the Criminal Law Ch C17, vok3 Laws of Lagos State 2015.”

The Lagos government also accused the suspects of selling “landed properties , belonging to Toll System Development Company Limited to third parties ,knowing fully well that the company had previously acquired the land from the Lagos State Government and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 8(1)(b) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016 and punishable by Section 8(1)(c) of the Lagos State Properties Protection Law 2016.

