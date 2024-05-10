Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan along Adeniji through Falomo, inclusive of Bourdillon and Queens Drive.

This diversion, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, is necessary to facilitate the repair of failed Asphaltic Sections of the roads.

The repair work will commence from Monday, 13th May, 2024, and is expected to continue until 7th November, 2024.

To mitigate the traffic implications, the repair works will be conducted in phases. Phase 1 will focus on the stretch from Glover Road Junction on Alfred Rewane Road to Falomo Roundabout, starting from Monday, 13th May, 2024. During this phase, the portion of the road from Glover Junction to Falomo Roundabout will be closed to traffic.

For the period of the 1st Phase repair works, Motorists on Alfred Rewane Road heading towards Falomo Roundabout will turn left at Glover Road Junction onto Thompson Avenue to access Falomo Bridge through Bourdillon Road and continue their journeys.

The other side of the road will be open to traffic, (i.e Falomo Roundabout heading towards Mainland).

ADVISORY: – Motorists are implored to be patient as the partial closure is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road sections by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).

