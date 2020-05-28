Lagos govt allays residents’ fears, dismisses controversy over 5G wireless technology

Lagos State government, on Thursday, allayed residents’ fears over the rumoured danger posed by 5G wireless technology network to their health, dismissing the controversies as retrogressive and unnecessary.

The State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, made this known while speaking at the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the one year in office of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration.

Fahm, while listing the values of each of GS, said the Sanwo-Olu administration was fully committed to leading in ICT for the greater good of Lagos State and the country.

“The 2G will support voice, text messaging and multi-media. The 3G went further with increase in capacity, about 20 megabits per second, now you go to the 4G with increase in capacity. With 5G we are talking about increase in capacity, whereby if you take a movie, a two-hour movie, it can be downloaded in a matter of ten seconds. 5G is highly efficient and highly desirable, you will be able to do more with less.

“In terms of the safety, World Health Organisation conducted studies on the electromagnetic radiation coming out of all the networks and finally they came out with a report that there is nothing wrong with all these wireless technology. Wireless is safe,” the commissioner said.

He added that Lagos State government had re-invigorated its e-governance operations, with the Innovation of the LASG Campus Network, an enterprise infrastructure that connects thousands of computers from all MDAs within and around the secretariat for e-governance operations, pointing out that the upgrade optimizes the current network to reliably and securely support new and existing applications and devices.

Fahm noted that the main objective of the optimization was to increase network availability, performance and security of the LASG Campus Enterprise Network, while at the same time stabilizing its ICT environment for a smarter Lagos.

According to him, this improved online solution, innovated the First Ever Virtual Meeting, held by the Lagos State Executive Council in the history of governance in the state and country.

He highlighted that the meeting was held via Zoom, saying it was a free HD meeting application with video and screen sharing for up to 100 people.

Dwelling on the role of Digital Technology in driving Lagos Economy, Fahm highlighted that the LASG Enterprise GIS Upgrade and Integrated Land Administration Automation Programme will provide a fully digital mapping platform and an integrated end-to-end land admin system effectively reducing silos of information system and developing programmes such as security, aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, health, mapping flood and erosion control and many more.

He added that, in order to ensure public services were delivered despite the overwhelming population the state is faced with, the state recently launched two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), commonly called drones which would help in digital mapping and accurate planning, in line with the state’s vision of achieving a smart city status.

