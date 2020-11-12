Lagos govt abolition of pension not targeted at any governor, deputy ― Lagos APC

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the proposed abolition of payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in the state is not intended to sting anyone contrary to the falsehood peddling on social media.

Spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo in a statement said the decision is considered for the collective good of Lagosians, noting that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu consulted far and wide before the decision was taken.

He added that since his inception, the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has focused on cost-saving measures to make funds available for important projects.

Part of the statement reads, “The move to abolish the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007) which has been widely applauded by a cross-section of well-meaning people actually jolted the enemies of progress.

The after-thought response would not have been dignified with a rejoinder but for the deliberate misinformation and falsehood tainted with bitter politics.

While the state government acknowledges and appreciates the tremendous goodwill of its efforts to immediately kick-start the rebuilding process necessitated by the recent mayhem, it is mindful of its role to lead from the front while totally upholding the public trust.

We commend his exemplary courage which has added to his lofty credentials.

ALSO READ: NUJ FCT decries increasing harassment of journalists

Since its inception, the Sanwo-Olu administration has focused on cost-saving measures to make funds available for important projects.

The deliberate refusal of the governor to acquire official vehicles and the low-priced brands allocated to high ranking state officials were moves in the right direction.”

While describing as false the claim that the Lagos State government intends to borrow additional funds from the Capital Market, he advised that deliberate falsehood and outright lies do not represent the quality of minds Lagosians deserve.

He added, “The claim that “Lagos State intends to borrow additional huge sums of money from the Capital Market again, but it must cancel the illegal payments to Governors/Deputies by revoking Ex Governors Pension Law in order for PENCOM to qualify it’s new borrowing for PFAs’ investments” is completely false.

While we encourage opposition as part of the development of our democratic culture, deliberate falsehood and outright lies do not represent the quality of minds that our people deserve and are not the kind of culture we want our children to imbibe.

Lagosians are appreciative of the steps taken by Mr Governor to signal selfless and personal sacrifice in governance and public service. This is a good step taken for the people of Lagos which can only be disparaged by enemies of Lagos State using lies and falsehood.

It is expedient to state that the circular issued by Nigeria Pension Commission in Jan 2020 to Lagos was basically on queries relating to operational differences between the Pension Reform Act of 2004 and the Lagos State Pension Reform Law 2007. It had nothing to do with pensions to Governor’s or their deputies.

PenCom being a very professional organisation and regulator will not raise a valid point and make a U-turn on it, without a resolution of those points. They issued a letter of no objection being satisfied with the resolutions of all the points raised.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is focused on infrastructural projects like the regional roads, the Lekki Expressway rigid pavement, the three-lane dual highway from Eleko junction to Epe, the urban roads, regeneration projects in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Ikeja and Kosofe. He is focused on the Red line rail project amongst many others in Alimoso, Agege, Somolu, Ikorodu.

While the Lagos State government is not in need of praise-singing from any quarters, it remains a disservice to deliberately feed the unsuspecting public with falsehood at a time like this.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE