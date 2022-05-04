Lagos government financially credible ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, said the state government is financially credible to financial institutions, noting that it had never defaulted in terms of repayment and other responsibilities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure when the management of Parallex Bank Limited led by its Managing Director, Olufemi Bakre, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor said the Lagos State government was open to doing business with any financial institutions, assuring that his administration would continue to encourage all players without giving anyone unnecessary advantage.

Sanwo-Olu said his government was service-driven based on the administration’s commitments to the citizens by improving quality of lives, providing security of lives and properties and providing a friendly and conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are open to doing additional businesses with any of the financial institutions. Lagos will continue to be a major player in the public sector space and we are very disciplined because we never default on all our responsibilities in terms of repayment and others. So, I am very sure that we are a credible creditor to banks,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also received the management of the LOTUS Bank Limited led by its Managing Director, Kafilat Olaoye, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina on Wednesday.

The governor, during the courtesy visit, said his administration was embarking on developmental projects in different parts of the state to create value for residents of Lagos State.

He said the state government would continue to collaborate with partners and stakeholders in the private sector who wanted to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Parallex Bank Limited, Olufemi Bakre, commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s giant strides in Lagos State, noting that the incumbent government’s performance was visible in the area of transportation, health, information and technology, security and governance, making Lagos a 21st Century economy.

He said his bank was ready to partner with the government to finance some state developmental projects like the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of LOTUS Bank Limited, Kafilat Olaoye, said her organisation was ready to partner with the Lagos State government in developmental projects, declaring that Governor Sanwo-Olu had done a lot in the last three years and deserved a second term in office based on his recent endorsement for reelection in 2023.

