Lagos FRSC to arrest, prosecute drivers over hanging on buses by passengers

The Lagos State sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has expressed its readiness to begin the arrest and prosecution of drivers, who allow passengers to hang on to their vehicles in transit.

The FRSC in a statement, signed by its Lagos Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide described the situation of passengers hanging on commercial vehicles as ” disturbing.”

According to the FRSC boss” The reports of passengers in the state hanging at the tailboard of moving vehicles from where they fall and lose their lives are not only disturbing but scary, stating such inhuman practice would not be allowed to continue in the state.”

He further noted that the practice whereby some drivers would be so callous and safety unconscious as to allow some passengers to hang at the tailboard of moving vehicles from where they could fall while the vehicle is in motion is totally unacceptable and violators would henceforth be booked for dangerous driving.

Ogungbemide was particularly furious at the recent case at Oshodi Oke where two people fell from a moving commercial bus with one losing his life instantly while the other sustained injuries.

He, therefore, vowed that henceforth, the Lagos State Sector Command of the FRSC would arraign such recalcitrant drivers before the Mobile Court for prosecution while their vehicles would be impounded and kept at the Base until the final determination of their cases. ”

The statement from Ogngbemig e reads “We would ensure that we restore sanity to the state roads through safety measures and diligent enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.”

“For effective implementation of the directive, all unit commanders, as well as patrol team leaders in the state, have been directed to be extra vigilant in looking out for the drivers that would violate the safety rules and ensure that their vehicles are not only impounded but prosecuted accordingly, to serve as deterrence to others,” he added.

The FRSC pointed out that ” It would be recalled that of recent, there have been reported cases of increase in the practice of drivers who allow passengers to hang at the tailboard of moving vehicles, some of who could fall and die with others sustaining fatal injuries.”

