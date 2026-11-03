Lagos Free Zone urges Nigerian, European businesses to transform trade ties into local manufacturing

The Lagos Free Zone, Nigeria’s first private special economic zone located in Lagos State and promoted by Tolaram, has called for stronger investment partnerships between Nigerian, Belgian and Luxembourg businesses.

The goal is to enhance trade relationships, boost local manufacturing, and foster agro-processing and industrial development that will create jobs and retain more economic value in Nigeria.

The appeal was made by Adesuwa Ladoja, Managing Director of Lagos Free Zone, during her keynote address at the Nigeria–Belgium–Luxembourg Business Forum, held in Brussels from October 28 to 30.

Ladoja emphasised the complementary strengths of the three countries, highlighting Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, talent, and market potential, along with Belgium’s manufacturing expertise and trade connections, and Luxembourg’s industrial and financial capabilities.

She pointed out that these elements create significant opportunities for mutually beneficial investments.

She stressed that stronger cross-border partnerships could enable Nigeria to expand local production, process more of its agricultural resources, manufacture products for domestic consumption, and develop industries that can compete in international markets.

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“Nigeria, Belgium, and Luxembourg bring complementary strengths to this partnership. By combining Nigeria’s resources and market potential with European manufacturing expertise, industrial know-how, and financial capabilities, we can establish partnerships that deliver lasting economic value for businesses and communities across our countries,” she stated.

Ladoja noted that the Lagos Free Zone serves as a platform for turning these investment opportunities into local manufacturing and industrial development. It offers serviced industrial land, ready-built facilities, utilities, and investor support, all integrated with the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

She added that the Zone provides businesses with access to regulatory agencies to facilitate their establishment, operations, and expansion in Nigeria.

“We want to see partnerships turn into manufacturing facilities, products made in Nigeria, skills developed, and jobs created. We invite businesses to take the next step by exploring concrete investment opportunities with us at Lagos Free Zone,” she added.