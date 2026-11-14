Lagos Fashion Week 2026 showcases African craftsmanship, sustainable fashion

By Oluwadamilola Williams

The 16th edition of Lagos Fashion Week has brought African craftsmanship, indigenous textiles and sustainable fashion practices into focus, as designers from across the continent presented collections inspired by cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.

The five-day event, which ended on November 1, was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme “CRAFTED: Heritage. Innovation. Circular Futures.”

The event featured runway presentations, exhibitions and industry discussions centred on the importance of preserving traditional craftsmanship while exploring new approaches to fashion production.

Among the notable presentations was Akwete Reimagined, a collaboration between Nigerian designer Emmy Kasbit and luxury fashion retailer ALÁRA. The collection explored the use of traditional Akwete weaving in contemporary fashion, bringing attention to the creative possibilities of indigenous Nigerian textiles.

Another notable presentation came from Ajanée, whose Spring/Summer 2027 collection, titled Masquerading (Cloth as Spirit), explored the reconstruction and reuse of existing materials.

The collection featured reworked garments and repurposed fabrics, offering a creative interpretation of circular fashion and demonstrating how existing materials could be transformed into contemporary designs.

Other designers also explored different expressions of African craftsmanship through textile manipulation, embellishments, traditional fabrics and modern silhouettes.

The event’s international participation further reflected the growing connections within the African fashion industry, with designers and fashion labels from different parts of the continent contributing to the showcase.

Beyond the runway, the Fashion Business Series provided a platform for conversations about the commercial challenges facing African fashion businesses.

Discussions addressed issues including access to funding, intellectual property protection, relationships between designers and artisans, and the need for fashion brands to establish sustainable business structures.

The conversations also highlighted the importance of recognising the contributions of local craftspeople whose skills and knowledge remain essential to the production of many African fashion collections.

One of the event’s notable moments was the surprise appearance of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the runway, where he modelled an outfit by Nigerian menswear designer Ugo Monye.

Founded in 2011 by Omoyemi Akerele, Lagos Fashion Week has continued to provide a platform for African designers to showcase their creativity, connect with industry stakeholders and gain exposure within the international fashion industry.

The 2026 edition reinforced the relationship between fashion, cultural identity and business development, while drawing attention to the importance of preserving indigenous skills and exploring more responsible methods of production.

As African fashion continues to attract attention beyond the continent, the event highlighted the need to build an industry that values not only creative expression but also the people, materials and traditional knowledge behind its creations.