Lagos explosion: Senate urges FG, NASS to donate N2bn relief fund

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed a resolution urging the Federal Government and both chambers of the National Assembly to donate to the Abule-Ado Emergency Relief Fund worth N2 Billion for the victims of weekend massive gas explosion at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The explosions left many dead, injured and property destroyed.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on the urgent need to investigate the explosion sponsored by Senator Adeola Olamilekan.

Senators in their individual reactions called on relevant government agencies in both upstream and downstream sectors to ensure that the regulation on Pipelines Right of Way was not observed in the breach.

Former Ebonyi State governor and senator representing Ebonyi North, Sam Egwu called for the demolition of structures obstructing NNPC Right of Way, not only in Lagos State but across the country.

Other resolutions of the Senate were to direct National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to affected victims and offset medical bills of hospitalised victims, direct the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Gas Resources and Petroleum Upstream to investigate the remote and immediate causes and report back in two weeks.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the inferno