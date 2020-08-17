Lagos East senatorial seat: APC has no candidate yet, says Lagos chairman

Contrary to the news trending on social media platforms announcing the emergence of Polaris Bank MD, Tokunbo Abiru, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Lagos East Senatorial district, Chairman of All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the State, Hon Tunde Balogun, has said the party has not chosen any candidate for the bye-election.

According to Balogun, the news flying around on social spaces is nothing but fake news stressing that no candidate would emerge without a primary.

Speaking exclusively to Tribune Online, Hon Balogun said the party is yet to begin sales of Expression of Interest form and that it is impossible for any candidate to emerge without the primary.

He said: “This is news to me. We have not even started selling nomination forms. I don’t know where the news of his (Tokunbo Abiru) selection emerged from because we have not done the primary. Although many aspirants have shown interest, he has not shown interest or picked up an expression of interest form.

The news trending on social media platforms is nothing but fake news and it is not from our stable.”

Commenting further on the number of aspirants jostling for the vacant elective position in the Lagos East Senatorial district, he said, “I won’t be able to tell you the number of aspirants jostling for the seat because they have not come out to buy form yet. But if you ask me by Friday, I will let you know. From Friday the form will be on sales for interested aspirants.

A candidate will emerge after the primary which is coming up September 3. We can’t have a candidate without the primary.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

Lagos East senatorial seat