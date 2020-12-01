Lagos East Senatorial bye-election: Vote wisely for Abiru, Oladunjoye urges voters

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, has urged the voters of Lagos East Senatorial District to choose wisely by voting for the candidate of APC, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, in the Senatorial bye-election slated for Saturday.

Speaking to newsmen in Ikorodu, Lagos, during a solidarity visit to the office of Tokunbo Abiru Campaign Team (TACT), Oladunjoye, who is also the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, maintained that Abiru towers well above his fellow contestants in the forthcoming senatorial bye-election.

He said: “You cannot compare light with darkness; you can not compare a one-eyed man with a man with two bright and functional eyes and you cannot compare the first-class brain like Tokunbo Abiru, with a self-confessed university drop-out.

“Our candidate led a team that revamped a company in the critical sector of our economy, Polaris Bank, from zero levels to a Profit-After-Tax of about N22 billion within 24 months and thereby saved not only the shareholders’ investments but also thousands of businesses and thousands of jobs, thereby saving their dependants from serious agonies.

“Lagos East Senatorial District is a stronghold of progressives. Abiru is a core progressive; just like his father. I am optimistic that the Saturday bye-election will favour our party and our candidate who has been making a lot of investments in social and economic empowerment of the Lagos State people, especially the youth, women and people with special needs.”

Oladunjoye added, “I bring forth and express the goodwill of his Excellency the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and that of the State Caucus, State Working Committee, leaders and entire members of the APC in Ogun State, as we wish our party a resounding success at the Saturday polls.”

