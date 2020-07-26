Lagos East bye-election: No candidate yet for APC ― Spokesperson

Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has not nominated or endorse anybody as its candidate for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election as it is still mourning the death of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, who formerly occupied the post on the party platform.
Osinowo, a four-time Lagos State House of Assembly member, who got elected into the Senate in 2019, died last month during a brief illness and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.
APC said this in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, in reaction, to report circulating which claimed that a former commissioner in the state had been handed over the ticket of the party.
The party, while debunking the report, which it said its attention was drawn to, pointed out that the process of selecting a candidate was yet to commence for a number of reasons.
According to it, while it is still mourning the demise of its chieftain, Senator Osinowo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially notify the party of the scheduled bye-election.
ALSO READ: Adamawa Rape: Foundation supports Grace, a disabled minor to get justice
“Our attention has been drawn to the various speculations as regards the emergence of a candidate for the yet to be scheduled Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.
“Lagos State APC will like to state emphatically that the process of selecting a candidate is yet to commence for a number of reasons.
“First, our party is still mourning the demise of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo whose sudden departure sent shock waves through the fabrics of the party.
“The INEC is yet to officially notify the party of the scheduled the bye-election,” the party said.
Besides, APC said the party’s constitution was explicit about the process for the emergence of candidates for elections, declaring that it was irrevocably committed to abiding by the document, adding: “The nomination is either by consensus or a primary among the aspirants.”
APC, while acknowledging the interest the by-election might generate as the ruling party, urged all and sundry to play by the rules, even as it reiterated its commitment to provide, at the appointed time, a level playing field for all the aspirants to engender internal democracy.
It assured the media, party men and women and other interests, saying it “will communicate the plan and process and program of the party towards the by-election at the appropriate time.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE