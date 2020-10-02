Lagos East By-election: Suit challenging Abiru’s eligibility is false, laughable, says Lagos APC

Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as false and laughable a report published by an online newspaper alleging that a suit has been filed challenging the eligibility of its candidate in the October 31 Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

According to the report, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tajudeen Gbadamosi had dragged the APC and its candidate, Tokunbo Abiru and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking the disqualification of Abiru as APC candidate on account of alleged multiple voter registration.

Meanwhile, spokesman of APC in the state, Hon Seye Oladejo has said the allegation was borne out of panic and fear of the overwhelming defeat that awaits the opposition in the forthcoming senatorial by-election.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to an online report by an unknown blog alleging that a suit has been instituted challenging the eligibility of our candidate, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, to contest for the Lagos East Senatorial Election on account of a purported double registration as a voter.

“The allegation as contained in that report is not only false but we find it laughable. It is apparent that the Plaintiffs have not availed themselves the original copy of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).

“We understand their panic, fear and unease on account of the overwhelming and calamitous defeat that awaits them on the 31st of October, 2020. They should do well to ask the traducers of Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and avail themselves of several other Court decisions in that respect.

“Let them continue to chase shadows while we remain focused as we campaign and gather support in the nooks and crannies of the Lagos East Constituency.”

While assuring party supporters of its candidate eligibility, it said: “We assure our teeming supporters and the entire electorate that our candidate’s eligibility is unassailable and by God’s grace he will emerge victorious at the election come 31st October 2020.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…