Lagos discharges Indian, 36 other patients after testing negative for coronavirus

The Lagos State government on Wednesday announced the discharge of another set of 37 patients after they tested negative for coronavirus at the isolation centres.

According to the state Ministry of Health, the patients comprising 19 females and 18 males, included an Indian and were discharged at the isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan and Eti Osa.

According to the ministry, five of the patients were discharged from IDH, Yaba; 25 from Onikan and seven from the Eti-Osa Isolation Centres who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively.

With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 358.

“My dear Lagosians, today, 37 more #COVID19 patients have been discharged from our isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan and Eti-Osa (LandMark) to reunite with the society. There are 19 females and 18 males including one Indian.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 358.

“What this indicates is that while our numbers of confirmed cases are rising, we are also maintaining a significant discharge rate of our active cases, which shows that our medical interventions and management of the cases are working.

“While we are encouraged by this, I will like to remind residents that the #EaseOfLockdwown is not #EaseOfPhysicalDistancing.

“Remember to practice hand hyiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and don’t forget to observe strictly the physical distancing principle.

“Together we can break the chain of community transmission #ForACOVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos,” the statement said.