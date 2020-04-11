Lagos State government, on Saturday, said four more patients have been discharged after testing negative for coronavirus, making the total number of discharged persons 50.

The State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the Incident Commander, revealed this while giving an update on the treatment of the pandemic in the state, saying with the new development, the total number of those discharged in the statehas climbed to 50.

“Dear Lagosians,

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19

“This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”

