Lagos discharges another 9 males, 4 females after testing negative for coronavirus

Lagos State government on Thursday said 13 more COVID-19 patients, comprising nine males and four females, all Nigerians, have been discharged from its isolation facilities across the state having fully recovered.

The state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on his official Twitter handle while giving an update of the state government’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic, saying the latest figure had the total number of patients so far discharged to 662.

According to him, the patients were discharged from Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) facilities, adding that one was discharged from the Onikan facility, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), three from Lekki and five from LUTH Isolation Centre.

“Today, 13 more COVID19Lagos patients; nine males and four females, all Nigerians have been discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, one from the Onikan, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), three from Lekki and five from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered.

“With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 662,” the governor said.

