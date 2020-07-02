Lagos State government, on Thursday, announced the discharge of 40 COVID-19 patients, comprising 17 females and 23 males, including two foreign nationals from its isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known while giving an update on the pandemic as the Incident Commander, saying the patients were discharged after they were certified to have recovered fully recovery and tested negative to COVID-19.

The governor said the patients were 19 from Onikan, seven from Gbagada, three from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (MIDH), Yaba, eight from Agidingbi and three from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.

He, however, enjoined Lagosians to continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles to free the state of the pandemic.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 40 #COVID19Lagos patients; 17 females and 23 males including 2 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Onikan, 7 from Gbagada, 3 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi and 3 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

