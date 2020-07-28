Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced that a total of 62 COVID-19 patients, comprising 19 females and 43 males, including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from the various isolation facilities in the state to reunite with the society after full recovery from the virus.

The governor made this known while giving an update on the pandemic as the Incident Commander for the state, saying the patients were discharged from the state’s isolation facilities, including Eti-Osa (LandMark), Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), among others.

According to him, 22 patients were discharged from Eti-Osa (LandMark); seven from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; two from Gbagada, four from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while reminding Lagosians to remember that the deadly virus spreads faster in crowded places, charged them to avoid crowded places, open up their windows and meet people in open places, while they should maintain physical distancing even if they wore masks.

He also charged them to take responsibility for a “COVID-19 Free Lagos,” noting that stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with everyone to keep safe.

"Good people of Lagos,

“Remember, #COVID19 SPREADS FASTER IN CROWDED PLACES.

“Avoid crowded places

“Open up your windows and

“Meet people in open places

“Maintain #PhysicalDistancing even if you #MaskUp

“Take Responsibility “ForACOVID19FreeLagos

“Stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you!

“Let’s #Staysafe!,” the governor diminished.