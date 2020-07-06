Lagos discharges 31 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said 31 more COVID-19 patients, comprising 15 females and 16 males, all Nigerians, were discharged on Monday from the isolation facilities across the state to reunite with the society.

The governor disclosed this while giving an update on the pandemic in the state, saying the patients were discharged, having been fully treated and tested negative to the virus, bringing the total number of those so far discharged to 1771 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who is the incident commander for the state, the patients were 13 from Agidingbi, eight from Onikan, eight from Gbagada, one from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (MIDH), Yaba and one from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation centres.

The governor, therefore, urged Lagosians to continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles to ensure a COVID-19 Free Lagos.

“Good people of Lagos,

“31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 16 females and 15 males all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1771, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres.

“Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” the governor stated.

